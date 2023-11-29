Uttarakhand: Rescued workers flown to AIIMS Rishikesh in Chinook helicopter

All the 41 construction workers evacuated from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi have been flown to AIIMS Rishikesh in Chinook helicopter. The workers were kept at a medical facility in Chinyalisaur, some 30 km from the Silkyara tunnel site for initial health check-up.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who met all labourers at the Chinyalisaur medical facility said that they have been sent to AIIMS Rishikesh for further medical check up on advice of doctors.

“The health condition of all workers is being monitored. All of them are doing well… As per the advice of doctors, all the workers will undergo health check-up at AIIMS Rishikesh,” he said.

The Chinook helicopter was stationed at Chinyalisaur on Tuesday to fly the workers to Rishikesh. However, due to weather conditions, the helicopter could not fly last night.

#WATCH | 41 rescued workers enter IAF’s transport aircraft Chinook at Chinyalisaur, to be flown to AIIMS Rishikesh for further medical examination pic.twitter.com/L04DULg95V — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

The workers had been trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi since November 12. They were safely brought on Tuesday evening after a marathon rescue operation that went on for 17 days and involved nearly 2,000 men, including tunnel experts from Indian and abroad, Army, NDRF, SDRF and local administration.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami, who was accompanied during his visit by senior officials of the state government, interacted with each worker and inquired about their health.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also interacted with relatives of the workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel, in Chinyalisaur.

CM Dhami has announced that the Uttarakhand government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each of the workers.