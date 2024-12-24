Cong stages protests against Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

Leaders and party workers of the Congress in parts of the country on Tuesday took to the streets in their respective states and UTs in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The demonstrations in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pardesh, Bihar, Punjab, Telangana, Assam and other states were held as part of the nationwide protest announced by the Congress in protest against Shah’s remarks.

They held Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Marches and submitted a memorandum to the President of India through District Collectors demanding Shah’s resignation. In Delhi, the demonstrations were held in various parts of the national capital. In Jammu and Kashmir, the party leaders carried out the Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March, starting from Panama Chowk.

The leaders presented a memorandum to the President through the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to honour Ambedkar’s legacy and protest against Home Minister’s remarks, demanding his resignation, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Congress post on X.

In Assam, the state party president Bhupen Kumar Borah participated in a demonstration in Tezpur. “Today we carried out the ‘Ambedkar Samman March’ in all DCCs in Assam. Personally I, along with party leaders and thousands of workers, participated in Tezpur under Sonitpur DCC. We not only submitted the memorandum but we also placed a big portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar in the DC office,” Borah wrote in a post on X later.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, said, “Over the last week, the Congress party workers all over India have been on the ground participating in the agitation. Today, all District Committees are doing demonstrations and will be submitting a memorandum to the President through the District Collectors, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.”

It may be mentioned that replying in a debate in the Upper House marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, Shah in an attack on the Congres, said, “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven.”