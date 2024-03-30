Cong fields former Speaker CP Joshi from Bhilwara LS seat

The Congress on Saturday fielded former assembly Speaker Dr C P Joshi from the Bhilwara Lok Sabha seat going for polling on April 26.

In a mid night announcement, AICC also shifted Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara to Rajsamand LS seat which fell vacant after refusal of Sudharshan Rawat to contest the election this year as he had lost the previously held assembly polls-2023 on the Congress ticket.

Dr Joshi had won the Bhilwara LS seat in 2009 during former Prime Minister Dr M M Singh, and was also the cabinet minister.

The Congress has yet not announced its official candidate for the Banswara LS seat as the INDIA bloc and Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP) has been considering an alliance for the last two weeks.

However, BAP has placed its MLA Raj Kumar Rot from the Banswara seat against Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviyva, a former Congress MLA who joined the party and joined the BJP, is contesting from this very seat.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Subhash Tambolia, former Congress MLA who joined the saffron, for the Bagidora assembly bypoll going for polls on April 26. Bagidora assembly seat fell vacant after Mahendra’s exit from the Congress to BJP.

The Congress has so far not declared its candidate for the Bagidora assembly bypoll whose last date of filing nomination paper is April 4.

The first phase election will be held on April 19 on the following seats: Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur-rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Tonk-Sawaimadhopur and where the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is ending today at 3 pm.

The second phase poll process is underway with filing of nomination papers for 13 seats going to polls on April 26. These 13 LS seats are: Ajmer, Nagaur, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Banswara, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.