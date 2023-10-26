Cong cries foul over ED raids in Rajasthan; accuses BJP of ‘misusing’ agencies

The Congress on Thursday launched a frontal attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over reported raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in Rajasthan, and said it will continue to fight against “misuse” of central probe agencies by the ruling dispensation.

The grand old party also asserted that the people will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the forthcoming assembly polls.

“As soon as elections come, ED, CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), IT (Income Tax ) etc. become the real ‘panna pramukh’ of BJP. Seeing its certain defeat in Rajasthan, BJP made its last move,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X, referring to the ED raids in Rajasthan.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Saba, said, “After Chhattisgarh, ED has also started action against Congress leaders in Rajasthan. The ‘dictatorship’ of (Narendra) Modi is fatal for democracy.

“We will continue to fight against the misuse of agencies, the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiment, Congress chairman of media and publicity department, Pawan Khera, in a video statement, said, “Earlier, BJP had the support of Modi ji in the election campaign. Now if Modi ji is not working, then bring ED ji. You bring Modi or ED, Rajasthan has never bowed before Delhi and will never bow down.”

Taking a swipe at the saffron party, Congress MP Manickam Tagore wrote on X, “When you speak about corruption, Modi will send ED. Now it’s happening in Rajasthan. State Congress president Govind Dotasra under attack by the ED. Condemn the action of Modi on honest leader.”

Reportedly, the investigation agency on Thursday conducted searches at 11 locations, including premises of Dotasra, in connection with alleged money laundering charges.

It may be mentioned that last week Rajasthan Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot had accused the ruling dispensation of “misusing” the probe agencies to target the leaders of Opposition parties.

He said despite the model code of conduct (MCC) being in force following the announcement of Assembly elections in five states, including Rajasthan, raids are being conducted by the central probe agencies.

Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

The forthcoming poll is expected to witness a direct contest between the Congress and BJP in Rajasthan. The ruling Congress has exuded confidence that it will retain the power, while the BJP is hopeful that it will oust the ruling dispensation.