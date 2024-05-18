Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar arrested for ‘assaulting’ Swati Maliwal

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Bibhav Kumar, former PS of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case.

Kumar was arrested after Maliwal’s MLC report confirmed bruises over her left leg dorsal and right cheek.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that Bibhav Kumar assaulted her at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 13 when she had gone to meet the CM.

Advertisement

However, the Aam Aadmi Party, has claimed that Ms Maliwal was made to “hatch this conspiracy” with an old ACV case as a leverage.

“The way ED, CBI, anti-corruption bureau, Income tax dept, Economic Offences Wing were used to blackmail opposition leaders and make them join BJP, similarly in the Swati Maliwal case the same formula was used. There is a case against Swati Maliwal by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, an FIR has been made and a probe is underway and using this, Swati Maliwal was made to hatch this conspiracy and was used as a pawn,” Atishi told a news agency.

Meanwhile, Bibhav Kumar has also filed a case against Maliwal for abusing him and breaching the security of CM’s house.

“Swati Maliwal forcefully and unauthorizedly entered the Chief Minister’s residence. Not only did she breach the security of CM Residence, create a ruckus and assault the complainant; she is now trying to falsely implicate the undersigned complainant so as to create undue pressure on him,” the complaint filed by Kejriwal’s PA read.