CBI to sets up temporary camp at Sandeshkali

To address all complaints regarding Sandeshkhali, the CBI will set up a temporary camp office near the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan. According to sources from the central investigative agency, their officers will now conduct investigations directly from Sandeshkhali. They will scrutinize the complaints already filed with the CBI regarding Sandeshkhali at this temporary camp.

Additionally, investigators will speak directly with the complainants there. Several officers from the CBI’s Kolkata office have already arrived in Sandeshkhali to speak to the complainants. On Thursday, an officer of SP rank also visited Sandeshkhali. The CBI sources have indicated that they will continue to accept complaints via email.

To make it easier for villagers to file complaints, the investigating agency decided to set up this temporary camp. Villagers have accused the recently suspended Trinamul leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates of land grabbing, harassment, and abuse. On 10 April, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to investigate cases of abuse and land disputes in Sandeshkhali. An online portal was also instructed to be set up for filing complaints. Additionally, the state government was ordered to publicize throughout Sandeshkhali how victims could report their complaints to the CBI. Following the high court directive, CBI officers have visited Sandeshkhali multiple times. They have spoken to the complainants at their homes and examined documents related to land disputes.

Few days ago, during a search operation in Sandeshkhali, the investigation agency recovered several weapons from the home of Abu Taleb Molla, a relative of Shahjahan. Following this, the NSG was called in to search for bombs in Sandeshkhali using a “Caliber” device, and several bombs were defused.

Meanwhile, women of Sandeskhali have taken to the streets once again, demanding arrest of accused leaders and workers of the ruling party. BJP leader Dr Archana Majumdar was seen leading this protest by women in Bermajur, Sandeshkhali. There has been an uproar, across the state following claims related to a sting video and false allegations of rape by some of the alleged victims in Sandeshkhali.

In this context, on Wednesday, local Trinamul leader Dilip Mallick and five others, including party worker Saikat Das, were accused of attempting to abduct and gang-rape a woman at night. On Friday, women protested in Halderpara and Bermajur, demanding the arrest of Dilip and his associates. They were seen holding copies of the FIR filed against Dilip and his associates. When asked about the contents of the FIR, one protester admitted she did not know, while another added, “Dilip Mallick and others are harassing. We want them arrested.” Many protesters were also holding placards mentioning local issues like water shortages and poor road conditions were also brought up.