AAP MP Raghav Chadha returns from UK, visits Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

Amid growing speculations over his prolonged absence, AAP MP Raghav Chadha has returned from the UK where he reportedly underwent an eye surgery.

Chadha on Saturday visited Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier informed that Chadha developed an eye ailment that could have led to blindness and he had gone to UK for the treatment.

“Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious, and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will return to India and join us in the election campaigning,” his AAP colleague and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said in a statement on May 2.

Chadha’s return is marred with the controversy surrounding her Rajya Sabha colleague Swati Maliwal, who has accused Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her.

However, a purported video released by a news agency also shows Ms Maliwal threatening police officials and abusing Kejriwal’s PA.

Earlier today, Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police after the MLC report of Ms Maliwal confirmed bruises over her leg and cheeks.

Amid the controversy, questions were being raised about Raghav Chadha’s silence. Chadha, also a Rajya Sabha MP from the AAP has not made any statement on Maliwal incident.