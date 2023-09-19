Cong chief thanks PM Modi for remembering Nehru for his ‘tryst with destiny…’ speech

The leader of the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for bringing up Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s address, “A Tryst with Destiny,” when discussing the historical importance of the former Parliament building. Kharge stated to the Prime Minister, “I am thankful to you because you remembered this historic speech on yesterday’s occasion.”

Prior to Tuesday’s move to the new facility, he was giving a speech at a gathering in Parliament’s Central Hall. “The ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech by Pandit Nehru on India’s Independence was heard in this Central Hall. This was mentioned by the prime minister in his speech yesterday, according to Kharge.

He also referred to the Constituent Assembly, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, who made history in the House of Representatives.

Nehru’s famous speech and the parliamentary remark made by the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee were both mentioned by Prime Minister Modi on Monday. “Pandit Nehru’s’stroke of the midnight hour’ (speech) and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statement — “Sarkaare aayengi jayengi, partiyan banegi, bigdegi, magar ye desh rehna chahiye” — will reverberate here forever,” Prime Minister Modi said in his opening remarks at the special session of Parliament.

All parliamentary activities will begin on Tuesday in the brand-new structure that Prime Minister Modi inaugurated on May 28 of this year. The change happened during the special session of Parliament that was held in honor of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On Monday, the five-day extraordinary session got underway with the central government’s provisional list of eight measures for consideration.

In his final speech delivered from the old building today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the former parliament building will now be known as “Samvidhan Sadan (Constitution House)”. He walked to the new parliament building, which will henceforth serve as the official Indian parliament, alongwith all MPs on foot.