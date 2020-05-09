Putting all speculations to rest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released a statement, clarifying that the rumours about his ill health are “wrong”. He stated that he is “completely healthy and is not suffering from any disease”.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said that several social media users have used platforms to spread baseless rumours about his health and some have “even prayed for his demise.”

He said that while he did not pay heed to these rumours due to the time taken to handle the COVID-19 crisis, the concern shown by his own party workers and well-wishers has prompted him to make this statement.

Amit Shah further stated that according to Hindu beliefs, such rumours further strengthen one’s health. “For this reason, I hope that the people indulging in these acts leave this nonsense and let me do my work while they do their own,” the Home Minister said.

The Home Minister concluded by saying that he held no ill-will against those who were responsible for these rumours.

Amit Shah’s unusual lack of public appearances had triggered questions even in the opposition.

Shortly after the statement, Gujarat Police detained four persons in Ahmedabad, in connection with a fake tweet being circulated in the name of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda has termed the “insensitive remarks” being made on Shah’s health as “highly condemnable”.

“Spreading such misleading information about someone’s health shows the mentality of those people. I strongly condemn this and pray to God to give wisdom to such people,” Nadda said.