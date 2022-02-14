Coal production records 6.13 per cent increase

India’s coal production increased by 6.13 per cent to 79.60 Million Tonnes (MT) from 75 MT during January 2022 as compared to the same month in 2020.

As per the provisional data of the Ministry of Coal, out of the total production during January this year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved a growth of 2.35 per cent by producing 64.50 MT of Coal. Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) registered a growth of 5.42 per cent by producing 6.03 MT and captive blocks achieved a growth of 44.91 per cent by producing 9.07 MT of coal during the period.

Coal despatch increased by 10.80 per cent to 75.55 MT from 68.19 MT during January 2022. Out of the total production during January 2022, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved a growth of 7.71 per cent by despatching 60.85 MT of Coal, Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) achieved a growth of 6.45 per cent by despatching 5.99 MT and captive blocks registered a growth of 43.55 per cent with 8.71 MT of coal despatch during the period.

Of the top 35 mines producing coal, 14 mines performed more than 100 per cent and another six mines’ production stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

At the same time, power utility despatch has grown by 18.70 per cent to 63.22 MT of coal in the month of January 2022 as compared to 53.26 MT in January 2020.

Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 9.21 per cent in the month of January 2022 in comparison to January 2020. The overall power generation in January 2022 has been 6.69 per cent higher than in January 2020. Further, coal-based power generation in the month of January 2022 has been 88642 MU in comparison to 85579 MU in December 2021 and registered a growth of 3.58 per cent. The total power generation has also increased in January 2022 to 115757 MU from 113094 MU in December 2021.