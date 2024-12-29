CM Yogi’s initiative bears fruit as over 16 lakh farmers’ IDs created in UP

The Yogi Adityanath government has launched extensive campaigns across Uttar Pradesh to ensure farmers benefit from government schemes.

The campaigns include a statewide initiative to create farmers’ digital IDs, which seeks to streamline the delivery of benefits to farmers with greater transparency and efficiency.

Notably, Jaunpur has emerged as the frontrunner in generating farmers’ IDs, while Rampur, Ambedkar Nagar, Maharajganj, and Pilibhit have secured spots in the top five districts for this initiative.

Currently, 2,22,96,269 farmers reside in the state, and by 6 pm on December 28, a total of 16,65,233 farmers’ IDs have been created under the campaign. Jaunpur district leads the state with a total of 1,09,048 farmers’ IDs created by the same deadline.

Jaunpur DM Dinesh Chandra Singh stated that farmers’ IDs are being created in the district in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to provide benefits to farmers under government schemes.

Similarly, Rampur ranks second, Ambedkar Nagar third, Maharajganj fourth, and Pilibhit fifth in the initiative. Rampur DM Joginder Singh mentioned that by 6 PM on December 28, a total of 92,026 farmers’ IDs had been created in the district.

It is worth mentioning here that since assuming charge as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken several steps to uplift farmers. As a result, the state’s farmers are today becoming prosperous and witnessing continuous hikes in their incomes.

Ambedkar Nagar DM Avinash Singh reported that the district secured third place by creating 66,115 farmers’ IDs by December 28. Maharajganj District Magistrate Anunaya Jha informed that with the creation of 66,550 farmers’ IDs, the district achieved fourth place in the state.

He further mentioned that farmers’ IDs are being created through camps and campaigns. Pilibhit DM Sanjay Singh stated that the district has created 50,399 farmers’ IDs, securing a place in the top five districts.

It is noteworthy that with the IDs, farmers will be able to directly and seamlessly benefit from schemes like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, crop insurance schemes, and other welfare programmes.

This initiative is a significant step towards improving farmers’ living standards and making them self-reliant. The campaign is gaining momentum with the support of district officials, rural area staff, and volunteer organisations.