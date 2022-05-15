CM Dhami seeks suggestions for Uttarakhand Budget 2022-23 at pre-budget dialogue

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday attended the dialogue program on the presentation of the state budget in Nainital and incorporated suggestions from all sections of the society.

“Ahead of this year’s state budget, we held this meeting to incorporate suggestions from all sections of the society,” Dhami told reporters. The chief minister also assured that everyone’s suggestions will be included in the budget so that it leads to the all-around development of the state.

“Whatever suggestions we have received on communicating with the representatives of these areas are valuable. The budget for the benefit of the common man will be able to come off the ground through these suggestions,” Dhami said.

Further, he added, “Everyone’s thoughts will be included in the budget so that it can be obtained according to the development and aspirations of Uttarakhand.”

Under Pre-Budget Stakeholders’ Consultation, Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Agrawal conducted a dialogue program for the first time with representative groups of Garhwal and Kumaun divisions in the preparation of Budget 2022-23.

For the first time, a dialogue program was done to ensure public participation in the preparation of budget 2022-23 of Uttarakhand, so that welfare schemes can be included in the budget of Uttarakhand as per their wish.