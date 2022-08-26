Close associates of Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns after he quits

Following the resignation of veteran congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, five former Congress MLAs from Jammu & Kashmir legislators also resigned from the party. All five were close associates with veterans.

A joint letter was signed by the leaders, including GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhari Mohd Akram and was presented to the media.

Senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister RS Chib also resigned from the party’s primary membership.

Taking to microblogging site, RS Chib added, “Keeping in view in the betterment of my state I feel that the congress party has failed to contribute in the absence of a deceive leader like Ghulam Nabi Azad who could guide the people of the state for the betterment, hence I am Tendring my resignation from the primary membership of Congress.”

He further said, “We knew he would resign, had been having these talks for the past two months. Ghulam Nabi Azad was pushed against the wall by the party’s high command, he had no choice but to quit the party and its primary membership.”

Earlier today, Senior Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad resigned from all the posts of congress in a letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Following the resignation, a series of reactions arise from the congress leadership.

Reacting to the resignation of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from all the positions of the party, Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary termed the resignation as “unfortunate”.

In a joint press conference held at party headquarters here, Ramesh and senior Congress leader and former minister Ajay Maken said, “We have read the letter of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that has been released to the media.”

Later, Jai Ram Ramesh targeting Ghulam Nabi Azad tweeted, “The person whom the Congress leadership respected the most, that person has shown his true character by making a personal attack on the Congress leadership. First Modi’s tears in Parliament, then Padma Vibhushan, then the extension of the house… It’s not a coincidence, it’s cooperation!”