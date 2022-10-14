Cleric arrested for sexually harassment of boy at madarsa in Delhi

A Muslim cleric has been arrested by the Delhi Police from the Karawal Nagar area for sexually harassing an 11-year-old child in a madarsa. A case under relevant sections including POCSO Act has been registered against the accused and further legal action is being taken.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Javed (24), who allegedly used to warn the child against disclosing about his deeds to anyone.

A police source said a complaint was received from the mother of the victim, a resident of Gurugram. In the complaint, she alleged that her son was sexually assaulted in a madarsa located in the Shiv Vihar area of Karawal Nagar, North East Delhi, where he was studying for the past four years.

As stated by the complainant, when she took her son to the madarsa after Eid holidays on October 7, he showed reluctance to go there again. However, after much persuasion, he opened up about his ordeal. But, later on October 11, he ran away from the madrasa and came back home. When asked about the reason, he disclosed to his mother what he was going through. He told her about how he was subjected to sexual assault by the maulana.

During investigation, it was found that the accused, Javed, was teaching in the madrasa since March 21. He was having a separate room in the madarsa, where he took the child on August 14, for the first time and harassed him physically. Ever since, he continued to harass the child and warned him against disclosing the matter to anyone.

The police registered a case on the complaint and arrested the accused. Further probe is being carried out.