A month-long nationwide Clean India Campaign starts from Oct 1, 2021

On Thursday, October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U 2.0). The aim is to make all cities of India garbage-free. Along with this, PM will also flag off the second phase of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0).

“The Mission will focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilising the principles of 3Rs (Reduce, reuse, recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste (MSW) and remediation of legacy dumpsites for effective solid waste management,” stated by the Press Information Bureau.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is also in support of the mission to launch a month-long nationwide Clean India Campaign on 1st October 2021 to realise a plastic-free India.

The Mission comprises components such as the construction of individual household toilets, community, and public toilets, and solid and liquid waste management, etc.

On Sunday, September 26, Anurag Thakur, Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh tweeted a video of himself speaking of the dream that Mahatma Gandhi had once seen for a clean India.

He revived the idea of a plastic-free India by relating it to the context of “AzadiKaAmritMahotsav”. In his video tweet, he says that his year India has completed its 75 years of independence, its people are remembering India’s brave freedom fighters and their struggles for a free India, so he asks citizens of India to unite together again in the fight against plastic pollution.

He further said that the time has come to accelerate the efforts to achieve cleanliness and focus on sanitation.

The Prime Minister of India had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission phase 1 on 2nd October 2014. The mission was launched to fulfill the vision of a cleaner India by 2 October 2019, as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

The campaign is one of the biggest-ever drives to accelerate efforts towards achieving universal sanitation coverage, improving cleanliness, and eliminating open defecation in India.

Here is the tweet from Anurag Thakur and the link to register for the clean India campaign: