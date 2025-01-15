Chouhan to handover 8.21 lakh pucca houses to beneficiaries in MP

Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hand over 8,21,190 Pucca Awaas built at a cost of Rs 12,636 crore to beneficiaries at Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and senior officers from the Union Ministry of Rural Development will also be present during the event.

Advertisement

During the event, certification of Lakhpati Didi and ‘Grih Pravesh’ ceremony of houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin will be done via Curtain Raiser by the Union Minister and the Chief Minister.

Advertisement

Based on the Awaas+ 2018 list, 16.42 lakh households in the state are on the waiting list. An allocation of 8.21 lakh houses will be done for Madhya Pradesh with a target to complete these houses in a time bound manner.

Apart from participating in the Pucca Awaas distribution ceremony, Chouhan will also participate in various events arranged locally at Vidisha.