Amidst the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army on Monday apprehended a Chinese soldier in the Damchok Sector.

The Indian Army identified the PLA soldier as Corporal Wang Ya Long who was apprehended after he had strayed across the LAC.

The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions.

“A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier and as per established protocols, he will be returned to Chinese officials at the Chushul – Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities”, a spokesman of the Army said.

The incident has come while around 50,000 soldiers from each side are stationed in eastern Ladakh as part of the military standoff that began in early May.