Border Security Force personnel deployed on the Indo-Pak International Border adjacent to Sector Sriganganagar, after hearing the sound of coming from Pakistan, immediately fired in the direction and shot down a drone in the wee hours of on Thursday.

During the intensive checking of the area in the morning, 3 packets of suspected heroin and a Pakistani drone were recovered from the area, according to a BSF Spokesman here.

Under this operation, 3 packets of suspected heroin (total weight approx. 2.3 kg) were recovered, the value of which is estimated to be around Rs.12 crores in the international market. The heroin recovered by the Border Security Force will be handed over to the concerned agency for detailed investigation.

It is known that even before this, continuous nefarious attempts are being made by Pakistan to smuggle drugs through drones from across the border, but their efforts are being thwarted by the alert and alert jawans of the Border Security Force.