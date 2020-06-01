Amid the ongoing Sino-Indian border stand-off , Beijing has cautioned India to be careful about being involved in the escalating US-China rivalry.

”Fundamentally speaking, India has little to gain from engaging in a US-China conflict over any topic, with more to lose than gain, which is why the Modi government needs to face the new geopolitical development objectively and rationally,” the state-run China daily Global Times said.

It said under the current circumstance, India ought to be careful not to include the US factor in its handling of any problem in its relations with China, otherwise it would only complicate the issue. ”The same is true of the recent China-India border tension, and the offer of US mediation is unnecessary and the last thing both sides could use. China and India have the ability to resolve their problems, and there is no need for any third-party intervention,” it added.

The daily said if in a new Cold War between the US and China, India leaned toward the US or became a US pawn attacking China, the economic and trade ties between the two Asian neighbours would suffer a devastating blow. And it would be too much for the Indian economy to take such a hit at the current stage.

The newspaper noted that India’s economy has been under enormous strain from the lockdown, with its worst recession forecast for the second quarter. Ultimately, the crippling Indian economy could not afford any more shocks.”China’s tone of maintaining a cooperative relationship with India hasn’t changed, so they are still willing to offer support to

India’s lockdown lifting by strengthening bilateral cooperation to help its economic recovery and deepening bilateral trade ties during the process.”, it added.

The daily said China did not want to see a situation where politics led to economic repercussions and advised New Delhi to always view the India-China relations with rational minds instead of being lured by domestic nationalist sentiment.