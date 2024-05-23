Chhattisgarh to introduce comprehensive rehabilitation programme for surrendered Maoists

The Chhattisgarh government is set to launch a comprehensive rehabilitation programme for surrendered Maoists, marking a significant step towards addressing the longstanding issue of Maoism in the state.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive governance, with Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma actively seeking input from various stakeholders. To ensure broad participation, the government has implemented multiple channels for feedback. A dedicated Google Form and email address have been established to solicit public input, while Maoists are encouraged to engage via video calls or written correspondence.

Deputy Chief Minister and Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma reiterated the government’s commitment to crafting a rehabilitation policy that reflects the needs and aspirations of former Maoist cadres. He underscored the imperative of eradicating Maoism from the Bastar region, echoing sentiments previously expressed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai regarding the importance of dialogue with Maoist groups. Minister Sharma acknowledged the individuals who have renounced violence and expressed a desire to reintegrate into mainstream society. He affirmed the government’s determination to implement progressive surrender and rehabilitation initiatives.

Home Minister Sharma unveils innovative approach for Maoist rehabilitation

In a move towards leveraging technology for effective governance, Minister Sharma announced the introduction of a dedicated email address along with a Google Form featuring QR codes for streamlined submission of suggestions on Maoist rehabilitation. This innovative approach aims to enhance accessibility and participation, ensuring that diverse perspectives are considered in policy formulation.

Responding to queries regarding neighboring states’ experiences with Maoist surrenders, Minister Sharma highlighted the importance of studying their rehabilitation strategies for insights and best practices. He pledged to undertake a comprehensive review to further strengthen efforts towards Maoist eradication.

It is noteworthy that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the government’s unwavering resolve to combat Maoist insurgency, citing ongoing operations resulting in significant surrenders and arrests. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to refining the rehabilitation policy to facilitate the seamless reintegration of former Maoists into society.