Eight Maoists killed in encounter at Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, one soldier martyred

Eight Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in the Kuthul area of Abujhmad in the Narayanpur district, located at the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.

An STF (Special Task Force) soldier was martyred, and two others were injured in the encounter. The injured soldiers are being airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment.

The number of casualties among the Maoists may increase as the operation is in progress.

Acting on intelligence inputs about a significant Maoist presence in the Kuthul, Farsebeda, and Kodtameta areas, around 1,400 personnel from the DRG (District Reserve Guard) and STF were deployed from Jagdalpur, Dantewada, Kondagaon, and Kanker in the southern Chhattisgarh. The forces have been conducting an intensive anti-Maoist operation for three days.

The security forces had surrounded the Maoist hideouts, and intermittent gunfire was reported throughout the previous day. The encounter resumed on Saturday morning. Authorities stated that more details would emerge once the forces returned from the operation.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences to the family members of the martyred soldier, stating, “The encounter between security forces and Maoists in the Orchha police station area, between Farsebeda and Dhurbeda, has resulted in the deaths of eight Maoists. It is with great sorrow that we acknowledge the martyrdom of one STF soldier and the injuries of two others. The injured are being airlifted to Raipur for immediate medical attention.”

“I pray for the soul of the martyred soldier and the swift recovery of the injured. The relentless actions against the Maoists have unsettled them. Our government is fully committed to eradicating this menace, and we will not rest until our objective is achieved,” he added.