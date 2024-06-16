Chhattisgarh CM shoulders mortal remains of jawan martyred in Maoist attack

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma today paid their respects to Jawan Nitesh Ekka, who was martyred in a Maoist encounter in Narayanpur district.

The CM alongwith his deputy, visited the 4th Battalion in Mana to honor the fallen soldier, whose mortal remains were later sent to his native village, Chiraidan, in Jashpur district.

As a mark of respect, Chief Minister Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Sharma shouldered the martyr’s mortal remains and offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Sai stated, “Our brave soldier has made the supreme sacrifice in the maoist encounter in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district. Since the formation of our government, we have intensified anti-maoist operations, fighting a decisive battle. The martyrdom of our Jawans will not go in vain, and we are determined to establish peace in the region.”

It is worth noting that the martyred constable of the Special Task Force (STF), Nitesh Ekka, was a resident of Jashpur district. On June 12, a joint force comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG), STF, and Border Security Force (BSF) launched an anti-maoist operation in the Farasbeda-Dhurbeda area of Narayanpur district.

During the operation on June 15, Maoist insurgents opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces. In the retaliatory action, eight Maoists were killed while two security personnel were injured, and soldier Nitesh Ekka was martyred.

The tribute ceremony was attended by DGP Ashok Juneja, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Kumar Pingua, ADG Pradeep Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Alang, and other senior police officers, alongside the family members of the martyred jawan.