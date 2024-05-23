Chhattisgarh: Security forces eliminate seven Maoists in encounter

Security forces in Chhattisgarh neutralised seven Maoists in an encounter that took place on Thursday in the Abujhmad area of the Narayanpur district.

The police claimed to have recovered the bodies of the seven Maoists following the encounter. This operation, conducted on the border of the Bijapur, Dantewada, and Narayanpur districts, resulted in the confiscation of a substantial quantity of arms.

The engagement took place in the Abujhmad area, following intelligence reports of a significant Maoist presence in the Rekavaaya region. Responding to this information, a coordinated effort involving over a thousand personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was launched by forces from Dantewada, Bastar, and Narayanpur districts.

Abujhmad has long been a focal point for Maoist activity. Thursday’s operation by security forces is being viewed as a significant step in combating Maoist insurgents, as security forces ventured into this Maoist-affected area for the first time.

According to reports, a team comprising personnel from the ITBP, the STF, the DRG, and Bastar Battalion, encountered fierce resistance from the Maoists.