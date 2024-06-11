J&K: Search operation in Hiranagar sector after movement of 3 suspected terrorists observed

Panic gripped the border village of Seda Sohal in Hiranagar Sector of Jammu where suspected terrorists fired in the air and disappeared in the forest area.

Confirming the incident, police said that at about 7.45 pm three suspected persons were seen in the village. They fired two to three rounds and escaped towards the forest area.

Army, BSF, CRPF and J&K Police have launched a search operation in the area, reports said.

Advertisement

The Hiranagar Sector in the Kathua district is along the international border with Pakistan from where terrorists have been infiltrating.