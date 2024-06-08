Chhattisgarh: Six Maoists killed in encounter by security forces

Security forces in Chhattisgarh neutralized six Maoists in a fierce encounter at the border regions of Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Bastar districts. Among the deceased is a high-ranking commander from the DVCM cadre, who had an Rs 8 lakh bounty on his head. Authorities indicated that the death toll might rise as operations continue.

Acting on intelligence reports suggesting a substantial Maoist presence in the forests near Mungedi and Gobel villages in Bastar division, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams from Dantewada, Narayanpur, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon districts were mobilized on June 6.

Following the intense firefight, security forces conducted a thorough search of the area, recovering the bodies of six Maoists along with a cache of weapons. The operation is ongoing, with security personnel maintaining a strong presence at the site to ensure complete clearance.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the success of the operation, stating, “The joint inter-district operation by our security forces in Mungedi and Gobel has resulted in the elimination of six Maoists. This achievement is commendable. I salute the indomitable courage of our soldiers. Our fight against Maoist insurgency will reach its conclusion, and our government is fully committed to this cause.”

The encounter also resulted in injuries to three soldiers, who are currently receiving medical treatment. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of the Chhattisgarh government and security forces to eradicate Maoist insurgency from the region, aiming for long-term peace and stability.