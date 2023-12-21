Chhattisgarh govt to disburse Rs 3,716 cr pending bonus to farmers

In a significant move towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee, the Chhattisgarh government is set to disburse a pending bonus of Rs 3,716 crore 38 lakh 96 thousand to farmers on Good Governance Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the distribution of the bonus for the Kharif marketing years 2014-15 and 2015-16, demonstrating the state’s commitment to supporting its agricultural community. Under the ‘Modi ki Guarantee,’ the government has been implementing various measures, including granting housing approval to over 18 lakh families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and purchasing paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal.

As part of the bonus disbursement programme, farmers will receive Rs 300 per quintal for the paddy procured at the support price during the mentioned two years. The Agriculture Department, under Chief Minister Sai’s directives, is undertaking swift preparations for the distribution, with the event scheduled from the state level to the development block level on December 25.

Chief Minister Sai will engage with farmers through video conferencing during the distribution programme, emphasising the government’s dedication to honouring its commitments and ensuring the welfare of the agricultural community. At the development block level, local representatives and dignitaries will personally present certificates of the disbursed amounts to beneficiary farmers.