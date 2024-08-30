DU announces committee to conduct DUSU elections

The Delhi University on Thursday announced a three-member committee to conduct the 2024-25 Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections.

An official letter in this regard read, “The Vice-chancellor in his capacity as Patron of Delhi University Student Union under chapter 4 clause-6(1) has constituted a three-member committee to conduct DUSU elections”.

The committee consists of Professor Satyapal Singh from the Department of Sanskrit as the chief election officer, Professor Raj Kishore Sharma from the Department of Chemistry as the Chief Returning officer, and Dr Rajesh Singh, university librarian as the returning officer.

The VC has also appointed the principals of the colleges and heads of the institutions affiliated with the Delhi University Student Union as Election officers for the conduct of the election of office bearers and members of the central council of DUSU in their respective colleges and institutions.

The DUSU elections play a crucial role in the university’s student union.

The elections to the four central posts of President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary are held by the committee, while the elections to same posts at the college level are conducted by respective colleges. However, the committee keeps an eye on these elections to ensure a free and fair election.