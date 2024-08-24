AAP govt ‘misusing’ official machinery to prove Kejriwal’s innocence: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, on Saturday, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of misusing official machinery to prove the “innocence” of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The statement of the Delhi Congress chief came after Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of conspiring to keep Kejriwal in jail.

Attacking the city government, Yadav said, “The AAP government is misusing the official machinery to prove the innocence of Chief Minister Kejriwal to get him out of jail.”

On the dengue cases in the national capital, he said, “The government does not show any concern over the dengue causing serious health hazards to the people with hospitals so far reporting an alarming number of 300 dengue cases.”

“Delhi has reported 10,183 dengue cases and nine deaths since 2022, yet the AAP government and the MCD have shown no urgency to prevent the recurrence of dengue cases every year,” he added.

He further said, “Because of the neglect and incompetence of the Delhi government and the MCD, both ruled by the AAP, the condition of government hospitals have deteriorated so much that a woman was forced to deliver under a torchlight.”

Yadav alleged that the Kejriwal Government and MCD’s performances are restricted to issuing statements, charges, countercharges, and indulging in blame game, and not for solving people’s problems.