Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and several others injured on Friday when a bus carrying them rolled into a gorge in the Budgam district of Kashmir.

The BSF personnel were deployed for the second phase of assembly election scheduled to be held on 25 September in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said the bus skidded into a gorge in the Brell Waterhail area of the Budgam district. Rescue operations were immediately started by local people and the police joined later.

