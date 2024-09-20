Tirupati laddoo row: Nadda seeks report from Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday said he has taken note of reports which claimed that ‘animal fat’ was used in the adulterated ghee used as an ingredient for making Tirupati laddoos, and sought report from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the matter.

He said that after examining the report, suitable action will be taken accordingly.

In response to a question on the ongoing row over Tirupati laddoo, Nadda at a press conference here, said, “This report came through digital media. As soon as I got this news, I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu ji and took details from him. I have told him to send the report available with him. I will examine that report.”

Informing that he would talk to the state (food safety regulators), he said, “I will talk to the state regulators and ask them what they have to say. By examining the entire report and taking into account all the aspects of the report, suitable action will be taken accordingly.”

“I have sought the report. I will examine it. FSSAI will examine it, then it will give its report. We will take action available under the law and rules of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Meanwhile, the Congress demanded an enquiry over the matter.

Congress Chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera in a post on X wrote, “If the claims of desecration of the Tirupati laddoos is right, of course a full fledged inquiry must identify the guilty and strictest possible punishment must be meted out but, if the claims are wrong or motivated then, millions of devotees of Tirupati will not forgive those playing with their faith.”

Attacking the BJP, he further said, “Until then, it suits the BJP to allow polarising conspiracy theories to fly thick in the air in election season.”

On Friday, the YSRCP has approached Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a probe into the allegations made by CM Naidu that under the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ‘animal fat’ was used in the adulterated ghee used as an ingredient for making famed Tirupati laddoos.

The claim by Naidu at a meeting of NDA to mark 100 days of his government created a huge controversy since the laddoos are offered to Lord Venkateshwar at Tirupati and consumed by millions as prasadam.

After the denial by former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairmen, YV Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who accused Naidu of tarnishing the sanctity of Tirupati for political reasons, the YSRCP approached the High Court for a court-monitored probe.