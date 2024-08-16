Chhari Mubarak of Lord Shiva reaches Chandanwari on trek to Amarnath cave

The Chhari Mubarak (Holy Mace of Lord Shiva) on its way to the Amarnath Cave shrine reached Chandanwari on Friday.

The Custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, Mahant Deependra Giri, said the holy mace would leave for Sheshnag on Saturday where prayers will be performed at the holy Sheshnag Lake.

The Chhari will reach the Amarnath cave on 19 August when the 52-day-long Amarnath yatra culminates.

The Chhari-Mubarak, one depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati led by Mahant Deependra Giri that left for Holy Shrine of Swami Amarnath for main course of pilgrimage on 14 August from Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar, found by late Mahant Mahadev Gir in year 1957.

After making a two-night halt at Camp Pahalgam, it reached Camp Chandanwari this afternoon at around 4 pm.