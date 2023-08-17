Charminar to get visitor plaza soon: Owaisi

Hyderabad’s most visited tourist spot Charminar is set to undergo a transformation with the introduction of a visitor’s plaza with a multipurpose restroom and essential amenities.

The transformation aims to preserve Hyderabad’s cultural identity while enhancing public spaces.

Visitor Plaza will have a multipurpose restroom, tourist information cell, and an amphitheater-like seating arrangement to pause and stare at the historic monument.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, while taking to X, formerly known as Twitter said that it is being ensured that families can enjoy clean and safe public spaces.

“Charminar will soon get a facelift with a visitor’s plaza and facilities for the people. We want to protect Hyderabad’s distinct cultural identity and also ensure that families can enjoy clean and safe public spaces,” Owaisi said.

Advertisement

The project intends to establish public toilets adjacent to the Charminar due to the substantial influx of visitors daily.

With multiple access points at all sides of the building, it is located opposite to Charminar.

A brochure shared by Owaisi highlights how the plaza toilet can function as a public space within Charminar’s historic vicinity.

Positioned directly opposite Charminar, the building accommodates fundamental support services for visitors.

The typology of the building is such that, the tourist information cell and washrooms are accommodated beneath the plaza that opens up to the street.