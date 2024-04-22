Owaisi hits back at Modi over Muslim remarks; says attempt to weaken India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to break apart the country with his “lies”

He was reacting to the prime minister’s alleged comments against minorities during an election rally in Rajasthan on Sunday where he accused the Congress of planning to distribute private wealth while giving priority to Muslims.

Addressing a campaign rally at Kishanganj in Bihar, Owaisi said Modi has always resorted to such divisive statements against Muslims.

Advertisement

“He did not say anything new. He has always made such comments,” he said as he came down heavily on the prime minister for his comments like “infiltrators” and “those with more children”.

Commenting on the fertility rate among Muslim women, the AIMIM chief said it has gone down to 2.36 and added, “Our Modiji says we have too many children. How many brothers do you have Modiji? You have six brothers. How many sisters does Amit Shah have? It is again six. How many siblings does Ravishankar Prasad have? It is seven. But they all say Muslims have too many children.”

Questioning Modi on why he referred to Muslims as infiltrators, Owaisi said time and again the BJP-led government had claimed that it has no data on infiltration. He then accused the Prime Minister of trying to weaken the country with his divisive remarks.

“The states of southern India not only have lowered their population growth rate, they also contribute the largest share of taxes to the Centre. Modiji you are breaking this country into pieces. You are working towards weakening this country.

“If the people of the south start questioning why we have less number of seats in Parliament, but our population growth rate is lower and we are contributing more to the country’s exchequer, what are you going to reply?” he said.

Owaisi added that Modi only likes Muslims from the rich Dubai or Saudi Arabia. “He (Modi) hugs them but hates the Muslims from Seemanchal,” the AIMIM chief added.