Charaideo Maidams receives UNESCO World Heritage Site Inscription

Assam’s cultural legacy achieved a historic milestone as the Charaideo Maidams, the mound burial system of the Ahom dynasty, was officially inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The prestigious certificate of inscription was presented by UNESCO’s Assistant Director General for Culture, Ernesto Ottone Ramirez, to Assam’s Culture Minister Bimal Bora in Paris on Monday. India’s ambassador to France, Vishal B Sharma, was also present at the ceremony.

Celebrating the achievement,Bora expressed his joy on X , calling it “a grand Magh Bihu gift for Assam.”

Chief Minister Sarma also shared his delight, stating, “Bhogali Bihu wishes straight from @UNESCO and what’s sweeter? We have received the official certificate of Charaideo’s inscription into the prestigious World Heritage Site List. 2024 was indeed a good year for Assam, and 2025 promises to be better.”

Union Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal added his voice to the celebrations, lauding the recognition as a moment of pride for Assam and a tribute to the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The Charaideo Maidams are the first cultural property from Northeast India to receive UNESCO’s World Heritage Site status.

While Kaziranga and Manas National Parks are natural World Heritage Sites from Assam, the Maidams stand out as a representation of the region’s late medieval (13th-19th century CE) cultural legacy.

These mound burials were an integral part of the Tai Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam for 600 years. Initially, the deceased, including the Ahom kings (Swargadeos), were buried with personal belongings and ritualistic paraphernalia.

Of the 386 Maidams identified, 90 royal burials at Charaideo are the best-preserved examples of this unique funerary tradition. They reflect a distinctive architectural style, blending South and Southeast Asian cultural elements, and serve as a significant site for ancestor worship among the Tai Ahoms.

The recognition of Charaideo Maidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site was finalized during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee held in India in July last.