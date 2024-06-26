CGPWA joins the green cover initiative of Vaishnodevi Shrine Board

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s (SMVDSB) eco-friendly initiative has received a significant boost with the Central Government Pensioners Welfare Association, Jammu (CGPWA) extending its support to the initiative.

This collaborative effort seeks to address pressing environmental issues by promoting eco-friendly practices and enhancing green cover in the region besides aligning with the shared values of environmental stewardship and community service.

In the endeavour, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, in the presence of members of the Central Government Pensioners Welfare Association, Jammu on Wednesday inaugurated the second plant sale counter of Shrine Board namely ‘Vaishnavi Vatika’ at Vaishnavi Dham, Rail Head Complex, Jammu. The counter offers around 38 indigenous species of plants reared in the Board’s high-tech nursery at village Kunia in the Panthal area near Katra.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said the Shrine Board is delighted to have the CGPWA on board as with their vast network of members and reach will play a crucial role in spreading awareness about the importance of eco-protection and promoting sustainable practices among the local community.

He added that in alignment with the Prime Minister’s visionary directive the Shrine Board has been adopting the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.

Besides, under the guidance and directions of Hon’ble Chairman, SMVDSB (Lt. Governor, JK-UT), the Shrine Board has been at the forefront of environmental conservation efforts in the region and devoting high attention to conserve the environment and ecology by carrying out the greening of Trikuta Hills and the spaces along the tracks leading to the Shrine by rearing and planting more than 1.50 lakh seedlings every year for soil and water conservation.

The initiative not only serves as a major contributor to increasing the green cover in the region but also strengthening the ecology and building a healthier society, he said.

The CEO underscored that the recent initiative of the Shrine Board by distributing plants as souvenirs to the devotees through the plant sale counter at Niharika, Katra has been met with overwhelming appreciation from the pilgrims. Now, with the joint venture of the Shrine Board with CGPWA the green initiative will further strengthen. He said that apart from locals, the Jammu-based plant sale outlet shall facilitate Yatris embarking upon the Shri Amar Nath Ji Shrine slated to commence from 29 June.

Dr. Ashok Bhan, Member, SMVDSB and CGPWA emphasized the importance of environmental conservation, saying we are committed to contributing to the eco-friendly initiative of the SMVDSB. In collaboration, we can make a meaningful impact on the environment and create a sustainable future. He exhorted that following the motto of “Each One Promote Ten”, the CGPWA will strive to create awareness and popularize plantations, helping procure quality plants for individuals and institutions.

On the occasion, the CEO, along with members of CGPWA and other senior officers of the Shrine Board, planted saplings of different species around the Vaishnavi Dham and distributed a variety of plants to the participants.