Centre’s advisory to states/UTs on health issues arising from air pollution

The Union Health Ministry has issued an updated health advisory to the states and Union Territories (UTs) making several recommendations and action plans to be actively considered by them while tackling health issues related to air pollution besides creating awareness.

The advisory came in the wake of overall air quality in Delhi, which continued to be in ‘severe category’, is likely to improve in various places in the national capital due to the light rain that occurred on Saturday morning.

The updated advisory to the states/UTs, which was shared by the Health ministry on Friday, recommended school health authorities, heads, teachers and parents to develop a mechanism to create awareness and convince them to motivate their wards to adopt better practices to mitigate air pollution.

In addition, the ministry advised the states/UTs to avoid outdoor activities if AQI levels are poor or above.

Schools should encourage students to use vehicles (cars, vans, school buses) provided by them for commuting to reduce emissions, it said.

“Schools should ensure proper classroom ventilation by opening windows properly or install exhaust fans, close the windows if the air quality level is poor and above. To adopt wet mopping for floor cleaning in school or before students arrive at school. Marker pens may be used for writing on board instead of chalks,” the advisory added.

The ministry advised medical officials/staffs at school to sensitise students and staff on air pollution related health issues and ways to manage emergencies if required.

In its advisory, the ministry also asked concerned authorities to prepare ‘health sector response action plans during high levels of air pollution (particularly post-Diwali, stubble burning and winter days/ months (SMOG) in state/ district/city).

“Health Department should implement the action plan during higher AQI levels. The department may increase to coordinate with concerned departments for IEC campaigns. Health facilities may provide daily AQI value to inform people and measures to protect, prevent and control themselves from air pollution,” read the advisory.

Among others, the ministry, in its advisory, highlighted the populations vulnerable to air pollution.