How to protect your lungs combatting air pollution?

As Delhi NCR experiences an unprecedented surge in air pollution levels, safeguarding lungs has become imperative. While it may be challenging to avoid outdoor activities due to work commitments or other obligations, prioritizing lung care is crucial year-round, especially during winter when air pollution exceeds hazardous thresholds.

The issue extends beyond Delhi, affecting major Indian cities and their residents, posing risks of lung damage, increased chances of lung cancer, and overall health concerns. Below is a compilation of ways to shield your lungs from air pollutants.

1. Stay indoors whenever possible.

During heavy smog conditions, doctors advise remaining indoors to minimize exposure to harmful pollutants. This is particularly crucial in the early morning and evening when air pollution peaks. Maintaining clean indoor air involves using fewer chemical cleaners, regular dusting, and periodic curtain washing to prevent dust accumulation. Many households are investing in quality air purifiers to ensure indoor air quality. Additionally, incorporating indoor plants such as spider plants, snake plants, aloe vera, English ivy, and money plants can contribute to purifying indoor air by removing substances like formaldehyde and xylene.

2. Opt for indoor exercise.

Choosing indoor exercises and online workout sessions is recommended to avoid exposure to high pollution levels during outdoor activities like morning walks or gym sessions when the air is denser.

3. Take protective measures when going outside.

Wearing a mask is essential to shield your lungs from poor air quality and increasing pollution levels when venturing outdoors. Quitting smoking is also advisable, as it not only poses its own hazards but can also exacerbate the detrimental effects of air pollution on the lungs.

4. Focus on an anti-pollution diet.

Maintaining a balanced diet that includes essential nutrients is crucial for overall health and supports the respiratory system. Incorporate fresh produce such as green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, lean protein, superfoods, and nuts into your diet to stay healthy during challenging times.

While controlling outdoor air pollution severity may be beyond our reach, safeguarding our fitness and respiratory functions is within our control. This guide provides insights into actions one can take to protect oneself.

