Centre offers Rs 100 Cr rafting base point to Rishikesh

The renowned international Yoga destination and gateway to the Chardham pilgrimage, Rishikesh is set to come up as a mega rafting base of the country. Central government will invest Rs 100 crore to develop a rafting base station in Rishikesh under its scheme Special Assistance to States and Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI).

According to the central government plan ,a modern rafting base station will be developed and constructed in Rishikesh. Although Rishikesh and river Ganga upstream area Tapovan has already emerged as important rafting destinations but both the locations lacked an organised base point for the adeventure sports lovers coming here from across the country.

The existing infrastructure to promote rafting activities in Rishikesh was inadequate resulting into difficulties faced by the tourist and local people. State tourism officials said that rafting starting points and destinations along Ganga River stream were always in want of an orderly system and mechanism for booking rafting times with proper knowledge of facilities for adventure sports lovers.

However Central government scheme will now help setting up a central base point for the rafting starting points and destinations. The new rafting base station will also resolve the issues like lack of facilities such as toilets and proper changing rooms, want of safety provisions and traffic congestion on major Rishikesh-Tapovan-Shivpuri rafting corridor along with other issues.

The project envisages development of a centralised rafting base station equipped with essential facilities like proper changing rooms and roadside food shops to enhance tourist experiences. It also includes construction of alternative routes to reduce congestion in the Tapovan area and the implementation of an ITC-based monitoring system to ensure safety and efficiency of the rafters.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said “Rishikesh has made its place as a major rafting destination. Now rafting base station here will boost infrastructural facilities for rafting activities here. This will also accelerate rafting activities in Rishikesh leading to increased tourism activities in the surrounding