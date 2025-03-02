Artistic Escape

Besides my skills as a wordsmith, to come up with—what I hope are, engaging articles and features—I’d be the first to admit that I haven’t any other major ‘artistic’ abilities to boast of. That is why, accepting an invitation to come be a part of an international art residency program like Chitrashaala was a bit of a surprise. “I will be there to cover it and not be a part of it!”, I kept reassuring myself. But little did I know then what would be in store for me once I got to Rishikesh.

But before delving into this annual art residency program, a little bit on the resort that’s playing host to it this year is in order…

Advertisement

A tranquil retreat in nature’s lap

Advertisement

Ideally located amidst the pristine landscapes of Rishikesh, the resort offers breathtaking views of the Havel, a tributary that meanders its way into the Ganges River and the surrounding hills. The resort itself is designed to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings, allowing guests to experience the beauty of the outdoors without sacrificing comfort. Lush gardens, open spaces, and modern architecture combine to create an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity, offering an ideal escape from the stresses of urban life.

The resort’s focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness is reflected in its architecture, which uses locally sourced materials and promotes energy-efficient designs. The soothing sounds of the waters beyond its boundary wall and the gentle rustling of the Himalayan breeze create a calming ambience, making it the perfect place to unwind and reconnect with nature.

Luxurious digs

The accommodations at the jüSTa Rasa Retreat & Spa are nothing short of luxurious. The resort offers a variety of room options, including elegantly designed deluxe rooms, suites, and private villas, each designed to provide the utmost comfort and privacy. With modern furnishings, spacious layouts, and private balconies offering panoramic views of the river or mountains, guests are guaranteed a serene and restful stay.

Each room is equipped with high-end amenities such as flat-screen TVs, minibars, air-conditioning, and spacious bathrooms with rainfall showers. The interiors are tastefully decorated with a mix of traditional and contemporary elements, creating a harmonious atmosphere that enhances the guest experience. For those seeking more exclusivity, the private villas offer a secluded and lavish retreat, perfect for a family or group getaway.

Wellness and spirituality

One of the key attractions of the resort is its focus on wellness and spirituality, making it an ideal destination for those looking to rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul. The resort offers a variety of yoga and meditation programs, which are held in scenic outdoor spaces, providing an immersive experience in nature. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a beginner, the resort’s experienced instructors tailor the sessions to suit your level of practice.

The resort also offers a range of spa treatments, including Ayurvedic therapies, massages, and wellness rituals that promote relaxation and healing. The holistic approach to wellness ensures that guests leave feeling refreshed, balanced, and restored, both physically and mentally.

Art attack!

The Chitrashaala Art Program, held annually at one of the many jüSTa resorts across India, is designed to offer guests a transformative experience through art. The name ‘Chitrashaala’ translates to ‘the house of art’, and this program truly embodies its essence by bringing together creativity, culture, and nature in an inspiring setting. Whether you’re a seasoned artist, a beginner, or simply someone looking to explore their artistic side, the program caters to individuals of all skill levels.

The program encourages participants (and even novices like me!) to explore various forms of visual art, including painting, sketching, and mixed media. As many as 60 local and international professional artists and instructors lead the sessions, providing guidance and inspiration to help guests unlock their creative potential. The tranquil and picturesque surroundings of the resort serve as the perfect backdrop for the artistic process, allowing participants to connect with nature and channel it into their artwork.

From watercolour painting and oil techniques to the use of charcoal and acrylics, there’s something for every artistic inclination. For my turn at coming up with an abstract piece of painting, I teamed up with Egyptian artist and art professor Kareem Helmy from Alexandria who was the perfect guide and teacher.

I particularly loved the diversity of Chitrashaala 2025, not just in styles and the mixture of artists from across India and the world, but also in the ages of the artists. How else can one explain the equal brilliance shared by 82-year-old Giovanna Caruso from a small town near Venice, Italy and 12-year-old Genshu Takanashi from bustling Tokyo, Japan who is 70 years younger than her. Sheer brilliance and magic, this!

The plus list

Once I’d had my fill of art, I saw just why Rishikesh is known for its adventure activities. And jüSTa Rasa Retreat & Spa offered us guests easy access to some of the best experiences in the region. From white-water rafting on the Ganges to trekking in the nearby hills, guests can engage in a variety of outdoor activities. The resort can also arrange guided excursions to the city’s spiritual landmarks, including the iconic Laxman Jhula, Ram Jhula, and the Beatles Ashram.

For those seeking a more tranquil experience, the resort offers excursions to nearby nature reserves and spiritual retreats. Whether you’re looking to explore the vibrant culture of Rishikesh or simply enjoy the natural beauty of the area, the resort provides ample opportunities for adventure and exploration. Both outside and within oneself. All this, as we explore hidden artistic (and more!) facets of ourselves. Each ready to shine at their brightest.