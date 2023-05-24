Centre harassing Punjabi NRIs for participating in farmers’ stir: Minister

Accusing the Centre of harassing non-resident Indian (NRI) Punjabis who participated in the farmers’ agitation, Punjab’s NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday alleged such NRIs were being blacklisted and prevented from entering India.

Speaking at ‘videsh sampark programme’ jointly organised by the Union Ministry of External Affairs, and the NRI Department of Punjab in Chandigarh on Wednesday Dhaliwal alleged NRIs who had participated during the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, were being harassed in various ways, including being prevented from entering India and many others were blacklisted, which is condemnable.

He said this practice should be stopped at once as NRI Punjabis had participated in this movement against farm laws, which were repealed later, for the love their motherland.

Dhaliwal said every Indian abroad, including NRI Punjabis, is concerned about their homeland and its progress. He said by behaving in such a way towards NRI Punjabis, a negative message is being sent by the Union government which should be stopped.

Raising another serious issue, the minister said the Union government should also formulate a concrete policy for those seeking political asylum abroad. He said when such persons – who seek political asylum abroad, get settled in a foreign country, they find it very difficult to return to their native places.

Dhaliwal said the Centre should come forward to resolve the issue and make it clear if such a NRI can come back to India after settling abroad or not. The minister also pitched for allowing foreign nationals, especially NRI Punjabis, to buy agricultural land in Punjab. He said migrants can buy commercial land but they are not allowed to buy land for agriculture.

Dhaliwal said there is a dire need to crack down on those travel or immigration agents who indulge in human smuggling . He also stressed on the need for special courts for NRIs who can deal with their issues in a time-bound manner.