Kerala: Church slams Minister for his remarks on priests who attended PM’s Christmas lunch

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has come out strongly against Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian and former Minister KT Jaleel for criticising Christian bishops for their alleged silence on the issue of Manipur violence during the Christmas programme organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi

KCBC spokesperson Father Jacob Palackappilly on Monday said that the remarks made against the Bishops who had participated in the Christmas get-together in New Delhi were unbecoming of a Minister.

Father Palackappilly said that everyone can make remarks or criticise people in position but they should be careful about the words they use and the way the words are used. It should be in keeping with the culture of the people, he said.

He also criticised former Minister KT Jaleel for his remarks against participants at a Christmas celebration organised by the KCBC.

He said both Cherian and Jaleel appeared to be using the same dictionary when it came to remarks against the Christmas celebrations and those who attended the celebrations.

“The Minister should at least consider the sanctity of the position he holds while spewing out such remarks. Saji Cherian and KT Jaleel are using the same dictionary given to them during party classes,” Father Jacob Palackapilly said.

He said that the Christmas programme was a reception organised by the Prime Minister to discuss the services provided by Christians in the country.

Saji Cherian said that some Bishops were thrilled when the Prime Minister invited them for a feast and they forgot the Manipur issue when they drank grape juice and ate cake.

Speaking after inaugurating a local committee office of CPI-M at Punnapra North in Alappuzha, Cherian mocked the Bishops who attended the Prime Minister’s Christmas programme, saying they forgot the Manipur issue when they got grape juice and cake.

KT Jaleel has criticised Muslim League leader Panakkad Sadikali Shihab Thangal, who attended KCBC’s Christmas celebrations along with BJP state president K Surendran at the pastoral orientation centre in Palarivattom. Jaleel on his Facebook page made a veiled attack on Thangal for attending the celebrations along with Surendran.