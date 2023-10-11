Puducherry Minister Resigns Citing Gender and Caste Bias

The only female legislator and minister in Puducherry, S Chandira Priyanga, made a significant decision on Tuesday. She officially submitted her resignation from the AINRC-BJP coalition cabinet. In her statement, she cited several issues that led to this critical step, which included allegations of political conspiracies, the overwhelming influence of money, and the troubling presence of casteism and gender bias.

Back in 2021, Ms. Priyanga achieved a historic milestone when she became the first woman to hold a ministerial position in the union territory in over four decades. She was entrusted with the Transport portfolio in the cabinet led by N Rangasamy.

Representing the Neduncadu constituency in Puducherry’s Karaikal region, which is reserved for the Dalit community, she announced her resignation through social media channels.

As the sole female legislator among the 30 members in the assembly, Priyanga’s resignation was a significant development. She conveyed her decision to Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy through her secretary.

In her resignation letter, she highlighted the challenges she encountered during her tenure, shedding light on her realization that the political landscape was far from straightforward. Priyanga expressed her inability to contend with the formidable influence of money and the disturbing presence of casteism and gender bias.

She candidly expressed that she had been continually singled out and had reached a point where she could no longer endure the complexities of political intrigue and the overwhelming influence of financial resources.

This acknowledgment reflects the considerable pressures and obstacles she faced in her role as a minister and as a woman from the Dalit community. Her decision to resign was, in part, a response to these formidable challenges.

Looking ahead, Chandira Priyanga revealed her intention to share a detailed report in the near future. This report will focus on the changes, improvements, and reforms she initiated during her tenure as a Minister. Her determination to document her achievements and contributions in her respective departments underscores her commitment to public service and her desire to make a positive impact on her constituency and the union territory.