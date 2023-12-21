Financial outlay for PM Vishwakarma Scheme from FY24 to FY28 is Rs 13,000 crore: Minister

The financial outlay for the PM Vishwakarma Scheme from financial year 2023-2024 to 2027-28 is Rs 13,000 crore, MSME minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma told Parliament on Thursday.

For fiscal 2023-24, Rs 1,860 crore was allocated which for 2024-25, Rs 4,824 crore; for 2025-26, Rs 3,009 crore; 2026-27, Rs 1,619 crore; 2027-28, Rs 1,224 crores have been allocated by the government under the scheme, according to written reply in the Lok Sabha.

As on December 18, 2023, as per PM Vishwakarma Portal, 57,815 applications have been registered for availing the benefits of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

Advertisement

As informed by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, a total 177 candidates have completed the Basic training and 133 candidates have been assessed and certified as on December 17, 2023. The payment of stipend to the Basic Training certified Vishwakarmas is currently under process in Public Finance Management System (PFMS).

The data from Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) showed over 21 lakh applications in two and a half months has been received under the scheme.

The objective of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme is to enable and provide support to artisans and craftspeople in the 18 trades.

The scheme provides the recognition of artisans and crafts people as Vishwakarma, helps in skill upgradation, support for better and modern tools, provide an easy access to collateral free credit and reduced cost of credit through interest subvention, incentives for digital transactions to encourage digital empowerment of Vishwakarmas, and provides a platform for brand promotion and market linkages to help them access new opportunities for growth.

The 18 trades that are covered under the scheme are: Carpenter, Boat Maker, Armourer, Blacksmith, Hammer and Tool Kit Maker, Locksmith, Goldsmith, Potter, Sculptor ,Stone breaker, Cobbler, Mason, Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver, Doll and Toy Maker, Barber, Garland maker, Washerman, Tailor, and Fishing Net Maker.