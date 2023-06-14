Centre assures Manipur govt of sufficient foodgrain stocks

The Centre on Wednesday assured the Manipur government of all support in ensuring availability of sufficient foodgrain stocks in different parts of the state for all times and regular supply to National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries of their entitled quantities.

Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution Sanjeev Chopra visited Imphal on Wednesday to review the functioning of the NFSA in the wake of the recent law and order issues in Manipur.

In the course of the visit, the DFPD secretary met the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAFPD), Manipur L Susindro Meitei and Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi.

The Centre has allocated additional quantity of 30,000 MT of rice to the Manipur government in view of the current law and order situation for a period of three months from June, 2023 to August, 2023 for non-NFSA beneficiaries.

At present, the stock position at nine depots is 30600 MT which is adequate against total monthly allocation of 12000 MT under NFSA and 6500 MT under non-NFSA.

Besides, the Department is exploring additional routes to ensure smooth and seamless supply of foodgrains through various routes like from Dimapur, Silchar and Bairabi to Manipur state and inducting total 25500 MT of rice in the state by the end of June, 2023.

The estimated stock position will be sufficient to meet the requirement in the coming month. Regular inflow of stocks will be maintained to ensure that there is no scarcity of foodgrains in any part of the State.