Bhupender Yadav releases handbook on labour ministry bodies

Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday released a handbook on convergence of various organizations under the Ministry of Labour and Employment to achieve welfare of labour.

The handbook consists of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for achieving convergence at the field level through collaborative efforts amongst different verticals for information exchange, grievance redressal of workers and creating awareness about availability of various services of the Ministry and its Organizations.

The function was attended by Labour and Employment Secretary Arti Ahuja and other officers of the Ministry and its Organizations in physical as well as virtual mode. A total number of 2013 officers and officials from field offices of the Ministry of Labour & Employment participated in the function through webcast.

On the occasion, the Labour and Employment Minister emphasised on the need for convergence not only amongst various Ministries and the Departments of the Government of India, but also amongst the Ministry of Labour & Employment and in various organizations, for bringing in a holistic approach towards welfare of the labour in the country.

Besides, he noted, that Convergence, in the context of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is about bringing together various organizations, agencies, and departments that deal with labour and employment-related matters under a unified framework.

This synergy is critical to ensuring the efficient and effective delivery of services and benefits to both employers and employees. The Minister highlighted some of the key aspects of convergence like streamlining services, holistic approach, effective policy implementation, enhancing labour market information, and harnessing technology and how it can be a game-changer for labour and employment sector.

Earlier, a workshop on convergence of field offices of various organizations under Ministry of Labour & Employment was also organized on 31st October last. As part of the workshop, a training session was scheduled for the selected Regional Heads/In-charge of field offices of all organizations under the Ministry of Labour & Employment on the implementation aspects of the SOPs.