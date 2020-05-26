After the super cyclone Amphan disaster, another disaster has been forecasted, this time in Assam, by the Central Water Commission (CWC) of Jal Shakti Ministry as it issued a flood alert for the Brahmaputra River in three districts of the state on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department had warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Parts of Assam and neighbouring states have been receiving heavy rains since the super cyclone Amphan weakened last week.

As per the CWC, a flood warning has been sounded in Jorhat, Sonitpur, and Baksa districts.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency, was quoted by IANS as saying that the threat will loom over Assam till May 28. “South-westerly wind blowing from Bay of Bengal is increasing the moisture content in the area due to it there is more rainfall. The rains will, however, decrease after two days.”

According to the data on the commission’s website, current water levels in Naematighat station in Jorhat stood at 85.89 meters, over 0.8 meters above the danger level. Highest flooding level in the area is 87.37 meters which was last achieved on July 11, 1991.

Similarly, in Sonitpur and Baksa districts, the water levels have crossed the danger mark and are set to touch the highest flooding levels.

Besides this, Beki road bridge station in Barpeta district recorded 44.7 meters water level, which is 0.6 meters above the warning level and 0.4 meters below the danger level.

Manas HS crossing station in the district recorded water levels at 48.36, 0.5 meters above the warning level and 0.1 meters below the danger level.

Water levels in Dholabazar station of Tinsukia district jumped to 127.33 meters, 0.9 below the danger level. In Dibrugarh, Hailakandi and Nalbari, the levels are also mounting to the danger levels.

(With inputs from IANS)