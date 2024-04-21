Assam CM credits Modi with peace agreements and development in NE

Lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the 11 agreements signed with various militant groups in the past decade to ensure lasting peace in the state.

During an election rally in the Karbi Anglong district, the chief minister emphasised the unprecedented development in infrastructure witnessed in the region over the last 10 years, particularly noting significant improvements in road connectivity within Karbi Anglong.

He attributed the achievements such as improved academic performance in HSLC results to the prevalent peace in the region since the BJP came to power.

Furthermore, he celebrated the milestone of providing electricity connections to every village in the country after seven decades of Independence, underscoring the transformative power of each vote.

In the upcoming second phase, regions including Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nagaon, and Diphu are set to go to the polls.