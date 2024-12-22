Central Bank of India celebrates 114th Foundation Day in Delhi; GM showcases schemes launched by Centre and the institution

The Delhi Zone of the Central Bank of India, one of the oldest banks wholly owned and managed by Indians, on Sunday celebrated the institution’s 114th Foundation Day at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

In his address, J S Sawhney, Zonal Head/General Manager, highlighted various schemes introduced by the Union Government and the Bank in the interest of customers.

Madhumita Das, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, who was also present on the occasion as a distinguished guest, said that the continuous increase in profit of the bank is the result of the right direction provided by its top management, as well as the collective efforts of the staff and the conducive policies of the Union government.

Other important officials from the ministry who were also present at the event included Santosh Kumar, CCA, Ministry of Labour, Hardik Mukesh Sheth, Director, and Alok Srivastava, former ED of the Bank.

The senior officials interacted with each other over various initiatives by the Bank.

The financial institution’s regional heads, including Anil Agnihotri, Ashish Srivastava, Sunny Kalra, and DGMs, Ajoy Prakash, Ravi Baid, and Mithilesh Kunwar, were also present.

The Director and the ED also expressed satisfaction with the Bank’s visible performance and good results.

The Central Bank of India was the first Indian commercial bank to be wholly owned and managed by Indians.