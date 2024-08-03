Center of Excellence in Mental Health’ to be soon operational at Tanda Hospital: Himachal CM

‘The Center of Excellence in Mental Health’ being developed in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra district, with 100 bed capacity would be operational soon.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Saturday, while presiding over the review meeting of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital (RPGMCH) Tanda.

B Sc Nursing classes would also be commenced at RPGMCH, Tanda, he added.

During the meeting it was informed that in the year 2023, as many as 605,489 patients were treated in Tanda Medical College and Hospital which includes 72069 patients by medicine unit, 56124 were attended by Orthopedics and in general surgery 25856 were treated.

The Chief Minister approved the filling of various posts including that of specialist doctors, paramedics and other categories in the Tanda Medical College.

The Himachal Pradesh government is likely to create adequate infrastructure and strengthen the existing resources in all the Medical colleges of the state, said the Chief Minister, emphasizing the need for adequate deployment of specialist doctors and staff in these institutions.

The health institutions will be upgraded keeping in mind the future requirements besides modern techniques in the health sector and should create the resources accordingly, said Sukhu.

He also instructed to increase the number of postgraduate seats in medical colleges and to identify and address deficiencies. Sukhu said that for qualitative health care, a staff nurse would be deployed for every six patients to ensure quality medical care.

While reviewing the ongoing works and different projects in RPGMCH, Tanda, the Chief Minister said that the waiting time for consultations with doctors would be reduced while the counselling periods needed to be extended.

He also directed to increase the number of registration counters to facilitate the people. While reviewing the present status of IGMC, Shimla, the Chief Minister directed for filling and creation of various posts so as to ensure world-class healthcare facilities to the people.

He emphasized that all decisions related to health institutions should be taken with a broad perspective in public welfare. He assured of additional budgetary provisions for the maintenance of various buildings in the college.

In the meeting it was disclosed that in 2023, the Indira Gandhi Medical College had treated 872,829 patients across various departments namely Medicine, Ortho, Surgery.

The Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties at Chamyana in Shimla was also being strengthened to provide best of medical facilities and care to the patients, added Sukhu.