Exacerbating mental health cases: What are we missing?

Hush, hush! A word that has been historically intertwined with a taboo topic- mental health. Even today, when depression, anxiety and mental health disorders are considered as the new-age pandemic, with national studies revealing that 15 per cent of India’s adult population experience mental health issues, it still remains shrouded in mystery and stigma, resulting in discrimination against those who suffer from it. According to WHO’s data insight, economic loss due to mental health between 2012-2030, has been estimated at USD 1.03 trillion. In an interview with The Statesman, Neerja Birla, the Founder and Chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust and Mpower and a mental health advocate, takes part in a discourse revolving around the concerning trend of rising mental health cases.

Q: While mental health cases are escalating steadily and are the ‘new normal’, why do you think it is still going through a hidden crisis?

Although there is growing awareness around mental health, it is not significant enough and remains a hidden crisis due to persistent stigma as people don’t want to discuss it. It is perceived to be shameful and a matter of failure to have a mental illness. Many individuals hesitate to seek help, fearing judgment or societal perceptions of weakness. Additionally, there is a lack of awareness about mental health symptoms, leading to misinterpretation or neglect. Limited mental health resources, high costs, and long waiting times further exacerbate the issue.

Q: Are anxiety and depression the new-age pandemics? How are they silently reshaping our future?

Anxiety and depression are among global public health issues that deeply affect individuals, workplaces, economies, and societies all over today. One in every five people worldwide has been impacted, often emerging in adolescence or early adulthood. In India, where over 253 million youth are faced with academic and career pressures, studies indicate that 15-20 per cent of students experience significant mental health challenges. India stands at the forefront of this growing crisis as an estimated 60-70 million people are affected by mental health disorders and a troubling suicide rate. Addressing this will require urgent and sustained efforts in awareness, intervention, and systemic support.

Q: Do you think the economy, technology, and society are becoming the precursors of declining mental health?

Declining mental health isn’t just a fallout of economic stress, technology, and societal shifts but largely about how we handle or fail to handle these challenges. Increasing digital dependence leads to isolation and unhealthy comparisons, while emotional support systems are challenged by urbanisation and evolving family structures. Anxiety is also fueled by rising social expectations and workplace stress. Proactive initiatives like workplace mental health programs, educating people on digital well-being, promoting mindfulness, and stronger societal awareness are essential to build resilience and safeguard mental well-being.

Q: What do you think it really means to prioritize one’s mental health?

Dealing with mental health means actively talking about it, educating ourselves, and taking ownership of our well-being. Prioritising it involves recognising struggles, seeking help, and engaging in activities that foster balance and resilience. It is crucial that one sets aside time for self-care without guilt and create environments—at home, work, and in communities—where mental well-being is openly discussed.

Q: Can early intervention in schools and workplaces prevent a full-blown mental health crisis?

Early intervention in schools and workplaces is an essential part of curtailing a full-blown mental health crisis. A government report shows that one in seven adolescents in India experiences mental health disorders, with half of these conditions emerging by age 14. Schools must implement structured programs—including counselling, emotional wellness workshops, and psychoeducation so that students are trained in coping skills early on. Similarly, workplaces should integrate mental health initiatives into ongoing employee engagement programs. This should ensure continued access to clinical support rather than limiting efforts to awareness campaigns.

Q: The theme of this year’s World Health Day is ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’. While we talk about depression and anxiety among the youth, why do you think postpartum distress is often sidelined and remains a low priority despite affecting many?

That’s exactly the problem as postpartum depression and anxiety are sidelined. The understanding needs to be there that postpartum depression is a medical and psychological condition. The stigma surrounding maternal mental health often prevents women from seeking help, only worsening their distress. It remains sidelined as a result of cultural stigma, lack of awareness, and systemic neglect in both pre-and postnatal care. While we see that physical recovery is given priority, emotional well-being is often overlooked or ignored.

While motherhood is romanticised, the reality is far more complex. Women are expected to juggle their lives around caregiving, careers, and relationships. Open conversations, better healthcare integration, and strong support systems are crucial to change this narrative and burst the myths that cloak postpartum. When we focus on a mother’s mental health, we must support her to build stronger, healthier families and communities, we must normalise conversations, and make accessible aid available to ensure healthier mothers and, in turn, healthier children.

Q: What is the real cost of neglecting maternal mental health?

There is evidence that neglecting maternal pre and post-natal mental health has far-reaching consequences, as it can affect mothers, children, families, and society at large. Post-partum is a mental health disorder and affects a child’s emotional and cognitive development, as a mentally unwell mother cannot be emotionally available for the child. On a broader scale as per research, the economic and social costs from conception to five years postpartum were estimated at about $14.0 billion. Untreated maternal mental health disorders increase healthcare expenses, reduce workplace productivity, and leave a strain on mental health services. Despite these eye-opening numbers, maternal mental health has remained an overlooked issue, highlighting the urgent need for systemic change, better awareness, and accessible support.

Q: How do you think maternal mental health can be safeguarded?

A: Socioeconomic stress, lack of support, and multi-tasking increase the risk of perinatal mental health disorders, making early intervention essential. The solution lies in making mental health a standard part of maternal care. This includes regular screenings during pregnancy and after childbirth. Accessible counselling, support groups and flexible workplace policies can further ease the transition into motherhood. Encouraging women to openly discuss their experiences and recognise early signs can help break hesitation. Motherhood should be valued and cherished, not silenced or dismissed.

Q: What do you think should be done to break the systemic barriers and normalize mental health conversations across all ages?

A proactive, multi-faceted approach is crucial to address this issue. To break down existing barriers, we need a cultural shift that views mental health as a natural part of life, rather than a taboo topic. Early intervention programs in schools should not only educate students about mental health but also prioritise their emotional well-being alongside academics. Workplaces and government policies must ensure access to counselling, expand affordable mental health services, and establish peer support networks. Additionally, grassroots mental health initiatives can help dismantle systemic barriers, making it easier for individuals to seek help without fear or stigma.